With ten different formats to choose from CBN Radio gives you access to thousands of Christian songs. Listen Now!
CBN's new documentary takes viewers on an journey through the 50 years that preceded the founding of the modern State of Israel. See history unfold through the eyes of some of Israel's visionaries and founders beginning with Theodor Herzl.
CBN's 700 Club program has been on the air since 1961, bringing a magazine-style mix of news, interviews, testimonies, and insights from Christian leaders.
700 Club Interactive is a show designed for viewer interaction with hosts Gordon Robertson and Terry Meeuwsen.
Find the guidance you need every day. The CBN Online Bible is available in 19 different translations, as well as assorted reading plans and concordances. Start Reading Now!
The 700 Club
700 Club Interactive
CBN TV
Bring it Online
After unprecedented flooding in Columbia, South Carolina, the trucks delivering food to Crane Creek Elementary School were struggling to make it there in time for lunch. Discover how you filled their hearts—and stomachs.
"If it is true that you look favorably on me, let me know your ways so I may understand you more fully and continue to enjoy your favor. And remember that this nation is your very own people."
Read or listen to Daily Bible Reading
A Funny Thing about Prayers
Bible in a Year plan
Download A New Day to start learning about your new life in Christ.
Take a moment now to send us your free prayer request. What is the nature of your prayer request? (Select a category.)
This study will give you a foundation upon which to build your relationship to Jesus. Learn the essentials that God's Word declares are important to true faith.
In this course you will learn about the person of the Holy Spirit and how to experience His presence.
Learn facts about the Bible and methods by which to organize your study.
This CBN documentary series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey through the 50 years that preceded the founding of the modern State of Israel. See history unfold through the eyes of some of Israel’s most influential visionaries and founders.